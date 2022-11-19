Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 18:53 IST
Tesla recalls 321,000 U.S. vehicles over rear light issue
Tesla is recalling more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because tail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate, according to a filing made public Saturday.

The Texas-based electric vehicle manufacturer said the recall covers some 2023 Model 3 and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Tesla will deploy an over-the-air update to correct the rear light issue and said it has no reports of any crashes or injuries related to the recall.

