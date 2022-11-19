Left Menu

MP: Three women dead, eight seriously injured as bus overturns near Dewas

Three women passengers were killed and at least eight seriously injured when their bus overturned after hitting a road divider near Dewas in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a police official said.The incident occurred in the evening when the bus was going from Indore to Dewas, said Dewas Industrial Area police station in charge Ram Krishna Sharma.As per eye-witnesses, the driver was speeding and lost control of the bus.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-11-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 21:16 IST
MP: Three women dead, eight seriously injured as bus overturns near Dewas
  • Country:
  • India

Three women passengers were killed and at least eight seriously injured when their bus overturned after hitting a road divider near Dewas in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred in the evening when the bus was going from Indore to Dewas, said Dewas' Industrial Area police station in charge Ram Krishna Sharma.

''As per eye-witnesses, the driver was speeding and lost control of the bus. Two women passengers died on the spot, while a third woman passenger succumbed to injuries in a hospital. Eight have received serious wounds and are undergoing treatment,'' he said.

The identities of the dead and injured have not been ascertained as yet, and a probe into the incident was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022