Exports of gems and jewellery drop 14.64 pc in October: Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council
The overall gross imports of gems and jewellery showed a drop of 16.82 per cent to Rs 12,181.92 crore in October, against Rs 14,644.87 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council report that came out recently.
- Country:
- India
The overall gross exports of gems and jewellery declined 14.64 per cent to Rs 25,843.84 crore in October, against Rs 30,274.64 crore in the year-ago period. The overall gross imports of gems and jewellery showed a drop of 16.82 per cent to Rs 12,181.92 crore in October, against Rs 14,644.87 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council report that came out recently.
The report said the overall gross exports of gems and jewellery grew 7.90 per cent to Rs 1,88,183.89 crore during April-October 2022, against Rs 1,74,406.57 crore in the year-ago period. The overall gross imports of gems and jewellery rose 15.91 per cent to Rs 1,25,647.09 crore during April-October, against Rs 1,08,403.92 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.
Gross Imports of rough diamonds showed a decline of 5.21 per cent to Rs 81,669.65 crore during April-October 2022, against Rs 77,624.99 crore in the year-ago period. "We had witnessed the usual pre-Diwali buzz as factories in India rushed to complete export orders in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The temporary closure of units, and absence of workers during Diwali usually results in a decline in exports post-Diwali," GJEPC Chairman Vipul Shah said.
The Chairman said, however, the upcoming holiday season in the West and the Chinese New Year will give a boost to exports in November and December. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- pre-Diwali
- Vipul Shah
- GJEPC
- Diwali
- West
- Chinese New Year
- post-Diwali
ALSO READ
Currency in circulation declines in Diwali week for first time in 20 years: SBI Research report
Diamond baron from Surat takes employees on fifth spiritual trip during Diwali vacation
Phoenix Marketcity, Pune Along with MAX Fashion Celebrated Diwali with a Social Cause
Gem, jewellery exports decline 15 pc to Rs 25,844 crore in Oct: GJEPC