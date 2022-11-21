Left Menu

TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, company founder says

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 21-11-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 09:07 IST
TSMC planning advanced chip production in Arizona, company founder says
  • Taiwan

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is planning to produce chips with advanced 3-nanometre technology at its new factory in the U.S. state of Arizona but plans are not completely finalised yet, the company's founder Morris Chang said on Monday.

TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chang, speaking after attending the APEC summit in Thailand where he was Taiwan's representative, has retired from TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, but he remains influential in the chip industry.

