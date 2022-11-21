Left Menu

Budget 2023-24: Sitharaman chairs first consultation with industry leaders, experts

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year -- 2023-24 - commenced on October 10.

ANI | Updated: 21-11-2022 12:42 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 12:40 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired her first pre-Budget consultations with the first group of captains from industries and experts in the field of infrastructure and climate change in the national capital. Along with Sitharaman, the meeting was attended by Union Minister of State Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad; Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, secretaries from other departments of the finance ministry, and the Chief Economic Advisor Anantha Nageswaran.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year -- 2023-24 - commenced on October 10. The Budget for 2023-24 is likely to be tabled on February 1.

Notably, it will be the last full Budget for Modi 2.0 government before the Lok Sabha elections to be held in April-May of 2024.

