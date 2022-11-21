Five Star Business Finance shares settle over 3 pc higher after muted debut

Shares of Five Star Business Finance ended over 3 per cent higher on Monday after making a tepid market debut earlier in the day against the issue price of Rs 474.

The stock listed at Rs 449.95, registering a decline of 5 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 13.90 per cent to Rs 539.90. The stock finally ended at Rs 489.50, a gain of 3.27 per cent.

At the NSE, the company's stock made its debut at Rs 468.80, lower by 1 per cent. Shares of the firm later ended at Rs 489.95, higher by 3.36 per cent.

In volume terms, 6.40 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 1.39 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 14,262.37 crore on the BSE.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Five Star Business Finance was subscribed 70 per cent on the last day of subscription on November 11.

For the IPO, the firm had fixed the price band at Rs 450-474 per share.

The IPO was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of shares to the tune of Rs 1,960 crore by existing shareholders and promoter group entities.

The Chennai-based non-banking financial company (NBFC) is backed by investors like TPG, Matrix Partners, Norwest Ventures, Sequoia and KKR.

