Left Menu

Dharavi Bank: Shanthi Priya shines in every frame in this gangster drama

Actress Shanthi priya, who is known for her work in Bollywood and has delivered some power-packed performances in "Saugandh", "Phool Aur Angaar" and "Veerta", will be soon seen playing a key role in the streaming series "Dharavi Bank".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 17:45 IST
Dharavi Bank: Shanthi Priya shines in every frame in this gangster drama
Dharavi Bank: Shanthi Priya shines in every frame in this gangster drama. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI/ATK): Actress Shanthi priya, who is known for her work in Bollywood and has delivered some power-packed performances in "Saugandh", "Phool Aur Angaar" and "Veerta", will be soon seen playing a key role in the streaming series "Dharavi Bank". The actress plays the role of Bonamma, Suniel Shetty's sister. Her portrayal as a raw and robust character is making waves online and has already become the talk of the town.

Actress Shanthi, who is making her comeback after a decade, shines in every frame in this gangster drama. Whether it's the dialogue delivery, emotions, or anger Shanthi has a knack to keep her audience engaged which has gone on to make her one of the most bankable heroines. Shanthi has left no stone unturned to prove her mettle as a phenomenal performer.

The series features Suniel Shetty as Thalaivan, the don of Dharavi along with a host of actors like Sonali Kulkarni, Luke Kenny, Freddy Daruwala, Santosh Juvekar, Nagesh Bhosle, Siddharth Menon, Hitesh Bhojraj, Samiksha Batnagar, Rohit Pathak, Jaywant Wadkar, Chinmay Mandlekar Bhawna Rao, Shruti Srivastava, Sandhya Shetty, Pavitra Sarkar and Vamsi Krishna. Vivek Oberoi will be seen in the role of JCP Jayant Gavaskar. The series, produced by Zee Studios, will stream on MX Player from November 19.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022