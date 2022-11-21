Assam govt launches new Tourism Policy

The Assam government launched a new tourism policy here on Monday to encourage responsible tourism and support the private sector in the state.

The mission of the policy is ''to create a policy framework and strategic roadmap in collaboration with central ministries, various state government departments, local communities and tourism stakeholders to improve the tourism sector in Assam, to support the private sector engaged in tourism in the state, and to strengthen tourism support segments and its sub-sectors'', a statement said.

The policy, prepared after extensive consultations with the World Bank, incorporated the views of stakeholders and industry experts. ''The new Assam Tourism Policy 2022 has been laid out at an opportune time when the state stands at the threshold of new beginnings. The policy aims to guarantee and safeguard the effective standardisation of processes and practices, to foster uniformity, which can result in sustainability and an overall improvement in the quality of tourism products,'' the statement said.

The new tourism policy was unveiled on the sidelines of 'Assam Tourism Road Show 2022', hosted by the Department of Tourism, Government of Assam. ''Our goal with this new policy is to enable the world to view it from the point of view of the attraction. The presence of pristine water, forests, mountains, and rivers provides the state with limitless possibilities in the field of tourism. The new tourism policy reflects the same goal. Assam is sure to enchant the travellers with what it has to offer at every nook and corner. For investors, we have also come up with special packages,'' said state tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

The policy's fundamental guiding principle is to encourage sustainability and foster responsible tourism to make Assam a sustainable and responsible tourism destination, Maninder Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Tourism, Assam government, said. ''The goal is to promote sustainability by limiting the negative effects of tourism on social, environmental, and economic sectors while ensuring the positive effects,'' Singh added. Keeping in mind the objective of employing the local youth, the Department of Tourism will facilitate on-the-job training to be provided by employers for local employees in hotels and resorts. These programmes will aim to advance women for management and leadership positions in their companies and encourage employers to provide childcare support and safe transport for female workers, particularly those working at night, the statement said. Particular efforts will be made to train women in male-dominated positions such as guides, cooks, waiters and drivers, and provide recognition to firms that encourage women in these positions, it added.

