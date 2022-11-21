Left Menu

MP: Two killed, three injured as truck crashes into house in Damoh

PTI | Damoh | Updated: 21-11-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 19:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A woman and four-year-old girl were killed and three others injured when a truck crashed into a roadside house, where a function was underway in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Monday, police said. The accident took place in Hindoria town of the district in the evening, the official said.

A cement-laden truck was on its way to Damoh, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the boundary wall of a house and entered the premises where a function was underway, Hindoria police station in-charge Sudhir Choudhary said.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital, where a 45-year-old woman and a four-year-old girl succumbed to their injuries during treatment, he said.

Efforts are on to pull the truck out the house, the official said, adding the driver of the vehicle escaped from the scene after the accident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

