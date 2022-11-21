Left Menu

Pune bridge pile-up: Officials from police, PMC, NHAI meet to discuss mitigating measures

There are some long terms measures such as reducing the road gradient on the stretch.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:14 IST
Pune bridge pile-up: Officials from police, PMC, NHAI meet to discuss mitigating measures
  • Country:
  • India

Officials from the police department and the civic body in Pune as well as National Highway Authority of India met on Monday to chalk out mitigating measures a day after 24 vehicles were damaged when a truck lost control on the downward slope of Navale bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

At least 20 people were injured in the incident that took place on Sunday night, prima facie caused by the truck driver shutting off the engine on the slope, which affected the vehicle's braking function.

As per Pune police data, 108 accidents have taken place on two adjacent patches on Navale Road since 2018, leading to 31 deaths.

''After yesterday's accident, officials of the police, Pune Municipal Corporation and NHAI visited the spot to see what measures can be taken to avoid such incidents,'' police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

''Accident figures had dipped in the last six months due to continuous measures. But, after yesterday's incident, we discussed implementation of more measures at the spot. There are some long terms measures such as reducing the road gradient on the stretch. We also discussed what short term measures can be taken,'' Gupta said.

The plan for short term measures will be ready in two days and, by Friday, police, civic and NHAI officials will see how these can be implemented.

''Measures such as putting rumblers (grooves or indents), and removing encroachments will be implemented to minimize accidents,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022