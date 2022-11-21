Pune bridge pile-up: Officials from police, PMC, NHAI meet to discuss mitigating measures

Officials from the police department and the civic body in Pune as well as National Highway Authority of India met on Monday to chalk out mitigating measures a day after 24 vehicles were damaged when a truck lost control on the downward slope of Navale bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway.

At least 20 people were injured in the incident that took place on Sunday night, prima facie caused by the truck driver shutting off the engine on the slope, which affected the vehicle's braking function.

As per Pune police data, 108 accidents have taken place on two adjacent patches on Navale Road since 2018, leading to 31 deaths.

''After yesterday's accident, officials of the police, Pune Municipal Corporation and NHAI visited the spot to see what measures can be taken to avoid such incidents,'' police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

''Accident figures had dipped in the last six months due to continuous measures. But, after yesterday's incident, we discussed implementation of more measures at the spot. There are some long terms measures such as reducing the road gradient on the stretch. We also discussed what short term measures can be taken,'' Gupta said.

The plan for short term measures will be ready in two days and, by Friday, police, civic and NHAI officials will see how these can be implemented.

''Measures such as putting rumblers (grooves or indents), and removing encroachments will be implemented to minimize accidents,'' he added.

