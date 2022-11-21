Govt scraps filling Air Suvidha form requirement for international passengers
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 21:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The government on Monday decided to discontinue the requirement for international passengers to fill the Air Suvidha form amid declining coronavirus cases in the country.
The revised guidelines for international arrivals will be effective from November 22, according to a notification issued by the Union health ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Union health ministry
- Air Suvidha
Advertisement