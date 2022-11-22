85% of accountants were able to do more advisory services thanks to Zoho's cloud accounting software

More than 85 per cent of the accountants were able to provide more advisory services because of the time saved on performing crucial accounting tasks after using its accounting software, a report by Zoho Corporation said on Tuesday.

As per the study, 88 per cent of the accountants were able to save 10 hours a week using the cloud accounting software provided by the Chennai-headquartered global technology company as against the traditional methods of accounting.

The report said 75 per cent of the businesses were able to collect payments on-time using the Zoho Books, the GST compliant cloud accounting software, which also helped a company's to improve cash flow.

''It is vital for businesses and accountants to have a comprehensive solution that will automate many of their key accounting functions, streamline finance processes, and improve efficiency,'' Zoho finance and operations suite global head, Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran said.

Zoho Books has recorded a 81 per cent annual growth in 2021 and is among the top five solutions leading to the company's growth.

Zoho said it surveyed nearly 150 chartered accountants and 350 businesses in India that used Zoho Books. The survey were results released on the sidelines of the World Congress of Accountants that was organised every four years for accountancy professionals in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)