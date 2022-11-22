Left Menu

Antitrust litigation filed against Dr Reddy's Laboratories, other generic pharma companies in US

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 17:13 IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday said it is among several generic pharmaceutical companies, including Celgene and Bristol Myers Squibb, against which an antitrust litigation has been filed in the US.

In a regulatory filing, the company said a complaint was filed on November 18, 2022, in the District of New Jersey, USA, and it along with other generic pharmaceutical firms have been named as defendants.

''The complaint, which purports to be on behalf of a class of indirect purchasers, asserts claims under federal and state antitrust laws and other state laws alleging that the defendants improperly restrained competition and maintained a shared monopoly in the sale of brand and generic Revlimid through their respective settlements of patent litigation,'' Dr Reddy's Laboratories said.

Revlimid is a prescription medicine, used to treat adults with multiple myeloma (MM) in combination with dexamethasone, or as maintenance treatment after a type of stem cell transplant that uses an individual's own stem cells.

The company said the complaint ''alleges that the challenged agreements improperly delayed generic entry entirely until 2022 and then improperly limited generic competition through 2026.'' The complaint seeks damages for purported overpayments and equitable relief, it added.

Dr Reddy's asserted that ''the allegations against it lack merit and will vigorously defend the litigation''.

