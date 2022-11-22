Left Menu

Bira 91 raises USD 70 mn from Japanese beer company Kirin Holdings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 20:11 IST
Bira 91 raises USD 70 mn from Japanese beer company Kirin Holdings
  • Country:
  • India

Home-grown craft beer maker Bira 91 on Tuesday said it has raised USD 70 million (around Rs 571.56 crore) in a funding round, led by Japanese beer company Kirin Holdings.

Bira 91, which had last month announced the acquisition of alco-bev chain The Beer Café for an undisclosed amount, said the recent infusion will be deployed to strengthen its market share, expand production capacity and drive innovation.

''The funds will be deployed to expand production capacity by commissioning new breweries and expanding its existing facilities,'' a joint statement said.

The capital will also be utilised to increase Bira 91's distribution footprint in the domestic as well as international markets, it added.

Kirin Holdings Singapore Managing Director Hiromasa Honda said he believes that Bira 91 has the potential to premiumise Indian beer through innovation and a potential to break out internationally as a global brand.

''The partnership with Bira 91 could be a great model for accelerated success in emerging markets, by driving localised manufacturing and innovation combined with a focus on sustainability,'' Honda said.

Bira 91 recently announced its goal to become the country's first carbon-neutral beer company and has formed the B9-Kirin Center for sustainable growth at its New Delhi headquarters.

Technical and strategy experts from Kirin are helping Bira 91 on this.

Ankur Jain, CEO, and Founder of B9 Beverages, said, ''As we look forward to drive strong growth in revenue, market share, and profitability over the next few decades, we are excited to deepen this long-term partnership further.'' The company, launched in 2015, has a portfolio of 10 diverse flavours, along with many seasonal beers released in its tap rooms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022