PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 23

- Labour plans to shake up UK by extending devolution - Glazers weigh up Manchester United sale

- Barry Silbert seeks to reassure DCG investors Overview

- A Labour party review of the constitution by former prime minister Gordon Brown is set to recommend banning second jobs for MPs, beefing up the Electoral Commission and extending further devolution to both the English regions and the parliaments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. - Manchester United's U.S. owners are considering selling the English football club, potentially making it the latest prestigious team in the lucrative Premier League to go on the market in recent months.

- American billionaire Barry Silbert has written to shareholders in his embattled Digital Currency Group, seeking to reassure them of its viability as fears rise for the potential bankruptcy of his crypto broker Genesis and as the fallout from the collapse of FTX reverberates through the industry. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

