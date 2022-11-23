Left Menu

Russia relaunches production of Soviet-era Moskvich at ex-Renault plant

After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday relaunched production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car at French carmaker Renault's former plant in Moscow, truckmaker Kamaz, the plant's technological partner, said. Renault sold its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz in May to the Russian state for reportedly just one rouble, but with a six-year option to buy it back.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2022 14:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 14:24 IST
Russia relaunches production of Soviet-era Moskvich at ex-Renault plant
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

After a two-decade hiatus, Russia on Wednesday relaunched production of the Soviet-era Moskvich car at French carmaker Renault's former plant in Moscow, truckmaker Kamaz, the plant's technological partner, said.

Renault sold its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz in May to the Russian state for reportedly just one rouble, but with a six-year option to buy it back. It sold its plant south of Moscow, now renamed the Moscow Automobile Factory Moskvich, for another rouble. With just 600 vehicles slated for production this year, the relaunch is unlikely to alter the gloomy outlook for the wider industry, whose annual sales could end the year below 1 million for the first time in the country's modern history.

The ultimate target of producing 100,000 vehicles a year, some of which will be electric, falls far below the industry average for a car plant of between 200,000-300,000. Tesla makes around 22,000 cars per week at its Shanghai plant. "The first Moskvich cars will come off the production line in December 2022," Kamaz said in a statement. "The Moskvich 3 would be the first model."

The revived Moskvich, which translates as 'native of Moscow', may be returning with a twist. Sources have told Reuters that Chinese carmaker JAC's design, engineering and production platform will be used to produce the brand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022