GKB Opticals Unveils a New Eyewear Destination for the Connoisseurs in Dadar

Showcasing an array of choicest eyewear collection from the top brands of the world Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India GKB Opticals, the leading national optical retail chain with more than 60 years of legacy unveiled a new eyewear shopping destination for the fashion enthusiasts of Mumbai. The new showroom has been thoughtfully curated with ambient lighting and warm décor to enable premium in-store shopping experience for its customers. GKB Opticals’ choicest collection is sure to make this showroom the next big eyewear destination in Dadar.

The star-studded evening celebrated the launch of the brand’s newest showroom in Dadar which promises an immersive in-store shopping experience. The launch event was graced by the gorgeous popular VJ and the sassy Bollywood actor Ramona along with top influencers and socialites from the city like Edward Lalrenpuia, Prabhat Chaudhary and many more. GKB Opticals has redefined how this eyewear store showcases its premium quality eyewear and ensures that the optical needs of consumers are being met. The launch day saw a gala celebration in the presence of star-studded fashion and lifestyle influencers over a classic wine & cheese evening. The newly inaugurated showroom features a host of luxury, premium and designer brands like Maybach, Lindberg, Cartier, Mont Blanc, Silhouette, Emporio Armani, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Silhouette and many alike.

The extensive 1,200sq. ft showroom of GKB Opticals at Dadar has a beautiful concoction of designer, premium and luxury collection of eyewear. While the world has resumed to its traditional way of in-store shopping, the brand ensured that its customers enjoy a seamless shopping experience as they drop by to pick statement pieces from their favourite showroom.

The preview showroom launch was graced by Priyanka Gupta, Director of Brands, GKB Opticals and Mr. Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group. Inaugurating the store, she said, “We’re delighted to unveil our latest store in Dadar to our customers. Design of the store has been thoughtfully curated to render a seamless shopping experience to our patrons. While housing a host of designer, premium and luxury brands, GKB Opticals also aims to offer a magnificent in-store experience. Like every other showroom of the brand, the Dadar outlet too personifies luxury in its truest essence with its exclusive luxe section that has brands like Maybach, Lindberg, Tom Ford, Mont Blanc. From the products to the service to the décor, everything has been planned to render an unmatched retail experience to all customers. While we already have multiple stores in Mumbai, with our latest addition we wish to extend our offerings to the fashionistas residing in and near Dadar. Mumbai is an important market for us, and this is our 8th store in the city. We have plans to come up with more retail outlets in Mumbai by March 2023 to cater to our patrons from various parts of Mumbai.” About GKB Opticals A legacy of over 60 years and over 1 million customers served – GKB Opticals’ humble legacy started with its first retail store back in 1968 at Gariahat, Kolkata.

Founded by visionary Mr. Brijendra Kumar Gupta, the company was awarded the “Most Admired Retailer’s Award” in 2013 and 2014, followed by winning the coveted title of India’s Most Trusted Brand in 2015 and The Times Best Retail Eyewear Chain this year. With over 73 stores all over India, the newly launched website and Home Service initiative, GKB offers quality eyewear from a vast portfolio of international and home brands.

Website: gkboptical.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Ramona Sunavala, Edward Lalrenpuia and Prabhat Chaudhary. Priyanka Gupta, Director of Brands, GKB Opticals and Mr. Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group along with the esteemed guests at Dadar showroom

