UK Export Finance commits up to £4bn to promote trade ties with Morocco
The financing will promote investment between the two nations by helping Moroccan buyers access support to deliver projects, provided that at least 20% of the overall contract value is sourced from UK suppliers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-11-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 17:26 IST
