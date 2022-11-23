Experts on AI adoption in enterprises congregate at World AI Show

The 39th global edition of the World AI Show by Trescon kicked off on Wednesday in Mumbai. The event will bring together the brightest minds from artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) landscape to discuss their innovative applications and their scope in future India's new normal. The event will further focus on mapping AI adoption in India's enterprises and explore future technologies, according to a statement.

During one of the discussions, Titan Company Chief digital & Information officer Krishnan Venkateswaran said that, "In our organisation we will discuss how we can develop AI for future, analysis is part of our organisation. The most important thing is the data privacy, we must be aware about data privacy and we should work on it, business to consumer (B to C) is a key role in developing AI in country." While discussing the importance of AI, Soummo Bose, head of AI, Tata Steel, explained, "AI learns from and enhances human intelligence rather than competing with it. The Government is also taking interest in AI like we have Aadhaar cards any many things where AI (Artificial intelligence) is there".

Prominent international companies like Deloitte, Alteryx, Uniphore, Denodo, Exotel, Automation Anywhere, and Nividous have joined Trescon in this endeavour. A line-up of over 25 eminent speakers from top corporations shared insights intended at revolutionising AI in the coming years.

The statement from the organisers said with the increasing digitisation of various industries, the demand for AI-integrated systems is gradually rising throughout India. The country is adopting AI quickly - thanks to the thriving IT sector and increasing use of cloud-based applications, it added. During the event, panel for discussion include Health Assure Director and Chief Information Officer Ninad Raje, Zee Entertainment President Nitin Mittal, Mahindra Group Chief Information Officer Rucha Nanavati, Titan Company Chief Digital and Information Officer Krishnan Venkateswaran and Deloitte India Director Moumita Sarker.

More than 250 attendees, including eight partners and exhibitors, with over 25 speakers and 30 media partners participated in the event. The event addressed significant developments in India's AI, ML, IA & Robotics environment, providing insights on a variety of government initiatives aimed at increasing internet access and promoting services like e-governance, e-banking, e-education, and e-health.

World AI Show, India, was full mix of exciting keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chat, power networking and contests. (ANI)

