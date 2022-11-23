Left Menu

Spinny opens five-acre automobile experiential hub in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Used-car retailing platform Spinny on Wednesday announced the launch of a five-acre automobile experiential hub 'Spinny Park' in Bengaluru that would cater to the customer base that wants to touch and feel the cars they wish to buy.

Spinny Park sports an assortment of cars, it said in a statement.

The hub is replete with in-venue test-drive zones, interactive dashboards, customer lounges, and community zones, the company added.

