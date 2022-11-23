Left Menu

Three bogies of passenger train catch fire in rail yard in MP's Betul; none hurt

PTI | Betul | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:50 IST
Three bogies of passenger train catch fire in rail yard in MP's Betul; none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

Three empty bogies of a passenger train were gutted in a fire that broke out when it was parked in a yard in the premises of Betul railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday afternoon, a police official said.

The incident occurred between 3 pm and 3.30 pm when three bogies of the Betul-Chhindwara passenger train suddenly caught fire, said Government Railway Police (GRP) assistant sub-inspector S N Thakur.

He said no passenger was inside the train at the time of the incident.

The blaze was doused and charred bogies were later detached from the train by a technical team of the Railways, said Thakur.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known, said the GRP official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022