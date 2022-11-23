Left Menu

Satyam scam was a failure of chartered accountants: HDFC Chairman Parekh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:56 IST
Satyam scam was a failure of chartered accountants: HDFC Chairman Parekh
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on Wednesday said the Satyam scam was in reality a failure of chartered accountants (CAs) who failed to flag discrepancies in account books.

Participating in a book launch event organised by industry body CII, Parekh said all independent directors of Satyam Computer Services functioned as rubber stamps of the company's founder B Ramalinga Raju.

''It ( Satyam scam ) was really a failure of CAs who audited accounts of Satyam Computer Services,'' he said.

Satyam Computer Services was hit by an accounting scam perpetrated by its founder Raju that came to light in January 2009 and the once-storied company was later acquired by Tech Mahindra in the same year in April.

The Rs 7,800 crore fraud at Satyam Computer came to light in January 2009 after Raju admitted to cooking up account books and inflated profits for several years.

After the takeover by Tech Mahindra in April 2009, the firm was initially operated as a separate entity Mahindra Satyam. In 2012, Mahindra Satyam was merged with Tech Mahindra.

Parekh asserted that the CEO of any organisation must understand that they are working for the shareholders of the company.

He observed that the number of companies going down has increased and people have lost money and confidence due to the greed of some people.

''Greed is something you can't control,'' Parekh said in a lighter vein.

Chartered accountants apex body ICAI had cancelled the membership of six chartered accountants with respect to the accounting fraud at Satyam Computer Services.

Market regulator Sebi had also imposed a two-year ban on Price Waterhouse network entities from issuing audit certificates to any listed company in India with respect to the multi-crore scam at the IT major.

Also, speaking at the event, former deputy chairman of the erstwhile Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia said the government played a crucial role by incredibly limiting its role by superseding the then Satyam board and appointing reputed experts from the private sector.

In a lighter vein, Ahluwalia also said platforms like Netflix should make a film on the Satyam scam.

After superseding the Satyam Board in 2009, Parekh was named to the Satyam board, along with Kiran Karnik, T N Manoharan, S B Mainak, C Achutan and Tarun Das.

Parekh was the key architect of Satyam Computer Services revival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022