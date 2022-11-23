Left Menu

Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes 272 kg illicit opium worth Rs 14 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 20:13 IST
Central Bureau of Narcotics seizes 272 kg illicit opium worth Rs 14 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) officers have busted inter-state drug cartels and seized 272 kilogram illicit opium worth Rs 14 crore.

After receiving specific intelligence that drug traffickers of Rajasthan were using trawler trucks having specially built cavities for smuggling huge quantities of illicit opium from north-eastern states to Rajasthan, officers of CBN initiated 'Operation Tulip' to bust these inter-state cartels.

On November 15, CBN officers intercepted a 22-wheeler trawler at Rajadhok Toll Plaza, Jaipur-Agra Highway, Jaipur and seized 95 packets of opium weighing 102.910 kilogram.

In a follow up operation dated November 20, officers of CBN intercepted a trawler at a toll plaza near Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) and recovered 133 packets of opium weighing 135.709 kg.

On November 23, officers of CBN on the basis of specific intelligence intercepted a trawler in Hisar district (Haryana) and recovered 33 packets of opium weighing 33.870 kg.

''The vehicles along with recovered illicit opium have been seized under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985 and six persons have also been arrested in this operation so far,'' the finance ministry said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022