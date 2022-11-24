Russia says it foiled sabotage at 'South Stream' gas pipeline -agencies
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-11-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 14:37 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it has prevented Ukrainian special services from carrying out what it said was sabotage on the "South Stream" gas pipeline, Russian news agencies reported.
The South Stream pipeline was a pipeline project intended to transport Russian gas through the Black Sea to Bulgaria, although the project was later cancelled in favour of TurkStream.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TurkStream
- Black Sea
- Ukrainian
- Federal Security Service
- Bulgaria
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 5-Fresh wave of Ukrainian refugees expected as Russia targets power ahead of winter
East Europeans prepare for possible new Ukrainian refugee wave as winter nears
Russia links extension of Black Sea deal to freeing its grain and fertiliser exports
UK boosts support for Ukrainian troops through winter - Wallace
Russia links extension of Black Sea deal to freeing its grain and fertiliser exports