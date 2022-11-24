Russia says it foiled sabotage at 'South Stream' gas pipeline -agencies

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it has prevented Ukrainian special services from carrying out what it said was sabotage on the "South Stream" gas pipeline, Russian news agencies reported.

The South Stream pipeline was a pipeline project intended to transport Russian gas through the Black Sea to Bulgaria, although the project was later cancelled in favour of TurkStream.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)