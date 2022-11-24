PTC India net profit more than trebles to Rs 157 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Power trading solution provider PTC India's consolidated net profit more than trebled to Rs 157.11 crore in the March 2022 quarter, mainly due to lower expenses.

The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 49.77 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a BSE filing showed.

Its total expenses dipped to Rs 2,890.57 in the quarter from Rs 3,792.56 crore a year ago.

The total income also declined to Rs 3,107.04 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,925.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 551.67 crore in 2021-22 compared to Rs 457.62 crore in 2020-21.

However, the total income in the fiscal came down to Rs 16,879.77 crore from Rs 18,373.66 crore earlier.

In a statement, the company said the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.80 per equity share for FY22, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the AGM (annual general meeting).

The total dividend for FY22 will be therefore Rs 7.80 per equity share (including Rs 2/share interim dividend paid earlier), which amounts to 78 per cent of the face value of Rs 10 per share.

The EPS (earning per share) of the company increased to Rs 17.10 in FY22 compared to Rs 15.16 in FY21, an increase of 13 per cent, it stated.

''Our consolidated profits for the year grew by 21 per cent. This increase in consolidated profits was buoyed by the turnaround in the performance of our subsidiary companies. The strong performance reiterates the overall strength and robustness of the business model of the PTC Group.

''Since having an early mover advantage, PTC has long stood for constant innovation and improvement. We are committed to introduce next-generation power market products keeping in sync with the country’s philosophy of sustainable growth through Renewable Energy sources and digital transformation,'' Rajib K Mishra, Director (M&BD) & CMD In-charge, PTC India said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)