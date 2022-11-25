Left Menu

China stocks rise on property boost; Hong Kong slips as COVID weighs

An index measuring China infrastructure companies, with most constituents being SOEs, rose 2.6%. Most other sectors declined, as China on Friday reported another record high of daily COVID-19 cases, with cities across the country enforcing measures and curbs to control outbreaks.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-11-2022 10:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 10:06 IST
China stocks rise on property boost; Hong Kong slips as COVID weighs
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks rose on Friday, boosted by property developers after the country's latest measures to support the beleaguered sector, while Hong Kong shares were dragged down by tech firms as China reported record-high new daily COVID-19 cases. The blue-chip CSI 300 Index rose 0.5% by the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.4%.

However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 0.9% each. China's biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures rolled out to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and lifting property shares.

Chinese real estate developers jumped more than 5%, and banks gained 2.1%. Shares of Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) also outperformed the broad market, as investors heed regulators' call to build a market valuation system "with Chinese characteristics". An index measuring China infrastructure companies, with most constituents being SOEs, rose 2.6%.

Most other sectors declined, as China on Friday reported another record high of daily COVID-19 cases, with cities across the country enforcing measures and curbs to control outbreaks. "Concerns over the reopening outlook rose again with domestic COVID-19 cases rising and tightening measures returning to a number of major cities," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

"A-share sentiment likely to stay volatile near term as China's preparation for reopening fluctuates with mixed signals." The Chief Investment Office (CIO) at UBS Securities said it will take time before a directional trend in Chinese equities can be seen and investors should continue to position themselves for a slow but gradual recovery in China's economy via non-directional opportunities.

Tech giants listed in Hong Kong lost 2.1% to drag the city's Hang Seng benchmark on mainland's COVID worries, with index heavyweights Tencent and Meituan down 3.7% and 2.9%, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022