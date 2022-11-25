JLL advises on Landmark Japan Cross-Border Investment in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): JLL announced that it advised Japan-based Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni") on their strategic investment in Kolte-Patil Developers Limited, a real estate developer based in Pune, India. Under the agreement of the transaction, Marubeni will invest in a residential project located in Pimple Nilakh micro residential market in Pune. Advised by JLL's Capital Markets team in Singapore and India, Marubeni's deployment represents a unique investment in an Indian residential real estate project by an institutional investor from Japan. The investment by Marubeni marks their second investment since 2020 into the Indian residential real estate sector and reinforces the longer-term confidence in the market held by global institutional investors.

"Foreign inflows into Indian Real estate have reached USD 2.9 billion in the first nine months of 2022. This is a clear indication of the rising attractiveness of India as an investment destination. In the recent years we have seen a broader interest in the market across sectors like offices, residential, data centers, logistics and industrial," said Lata Pillai, MD, and Head of Capital Markets, India, JLL. "We are delighted to see Marubeni making a substantial investment in the residential segment of the country. Increasing market transparency and institutionalization of Indian real estate will attract a larger share of global investment allocation in the years to come," she added.

"We are pleased to make our second investment in the Indian market, and we are proud to partner with Kolte-Patil, a leading real estate developer in Pune. We believe that the Indian real estate market is one of the fastest-growing and most attractive markets going forward, backed by strong fundamentals. Through this alliance, we hope to solidify our presence in the fast-growing Indian real estate market and develop our real estate business in the Indian market into an important pillar of our business in the future," said Noritake Miyaguchi, General Manager, of Overseas Real Estate Business Dept, Marubeni Corporation. The timing of the deal is significant given the ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and the influence of a challenging global macroeconomic environment. Marubeni's investment also reinforces the present and future strength of the Pune residential market and the appetite of major Japanese investors to expand in the Indian real estate market.

