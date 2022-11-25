16 lakh new jobs created every month: Vaishnaw quotes EPFO
- Country:
- India
Quoting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Rajasthan PIB has said about 16 lakh jobs are being created in the country every month according to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data.
When Vaishnaw visited Ajmer in connection with the Centre’s Rozgar Mela on Tuesday, a statement by the Rajasthan PIB had said 16 lakh jobs are created every month “under this government”.
The state PIB has now issued an ''updated press release'' that clarifies that Vaishnaw was referring to the EPFO data.
The EPFO data includes private as well as government jobs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Gehlot inaugurates Stone Mart exhibition, seeks investment in Rajasthan
Old Pension Scheme restored in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, now it's Himachal's turn: Rahul Gandhi
Rajasthan approves automated e-Stamping for bank guarantees
Parts of eastern Rajasthan receive rainfall, minimum temp dips by 5 degrees Celsius
Digital museum at Rajasthan Assembly to be open for schoolchildren on Nov 14