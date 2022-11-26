South Korea's transport ministry to meet with striking truckers union on Monday - ministry official

South Korea's transport ministry plans to meet with the striking truckers union on Monday for negotiations, a ministry official said on Saturday.

Thousands of unionised truckers on Thursday launched their second major strike in less than six months seeking better pay and working conditions. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world's 10th largest economy, affecting automakers, cement and steel producers.

Also Read: Soccer-Son included in South Korea's squad for World Cup

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)