Southern Railway GM conducts inspection in Thiruvananthapuram Division, reviews ongoing work

Southern Railway General Manager R N Singh on Saturday inspected the section between Ernakulam Junction and Shoranur Junction as part of the second phase of inspections in the Thiruvananthapuram Division.

Singh conducted Window Trailing Inspection in the Ernakulam-Shoranur section and reviewed the ongoing maintenance work and proposed infrastructure upgradation in the section.

Officials led by Southern Railway Chief Administrative Officer R P Jingar, elaborated on the ongoing station redevelopment work at Ernakulam Junction and Ernakulam Town stations, the Railways said in a release.

The General Manager will continue his inspection in Shoranur Junction – Mangalore Junction section of Palakkad Division after the divisional review meeting at Palakkad.

The construction company made a presentation, detailing the ''world class amenities'' coming up at Ernakulam Town and Ernakulam Junction station, to the General Manager.

Singh also met Passenger Services Committee Chairman P K Krishnadas at Ernakulam Town railway station who appreciated the timely introduction of special trains and initiatives taken by Southern Railway at Chengannur and Kottayam railway stations in view of Sabarimala season.

The release said Southern Railway has so far awarded tenders for redevelopment of Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town and Kollam railway stations in Kerala.

It said the revamped stations will have futuristic world-class amenities promising to meet the requirements of next 40 to 60 years.

Seamless movement of passengers by separate arrival and departure corridors, dedicated parking lots for streamlined movement of different categories of vehicles and pedestrians in exclusive lanes and multi level vehicle parking wherever feasible, inter-modal connectivity, hassle-free access to all platforms by escalators, lifts, stairways, skywalks, among are the few amenities planned.

The Southern Railway has also undertaken a feasibility study for preparation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Chengannur and Thrissur stations in Kerala.

Apart from these stations, RLDA had undertaken a feasibility study for preparation of DPR of Thiruvananthapuram Central, Varkala and Kozhikode staions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)