National-level conclave deliberates on changing trends in HR mgmt

The changing trends in human resource management industry in the past few years and how the leaders in the sector need to adapt themselves with the new realities were moot points of discussion at a national-level meet here.

The annual HR Conclave 2.0, organised by the Assam down town University (AdtU) on Saturday, brought together HR heads, staffing managers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs and social skilling organisations who shared their experiences and insights on HR trends and practices, a release said.

Delivering the keynote address, Sanjay Bose, executive vice-president and head, HR, ITC Hotel group, spoke on the current business scenario and job availability.

“There is room—and need—for greater focus, speed, boldness, and innovation. Resilient leaders view recovery as a journey for their organisation, teams and stakeholders.

“With the bounce back in the economy led by a favourable business environment, there is a sharp increase in hiring sentiment and activity across most sectors of the economy. Post Covid-19, once again sectors like hospitality, beauty and wellness, manufacturing, real estate, and aviation logistics are back in action,” Bose said.

Anurag Kirti, campus lead- global campus hiring, Wipro, said businesses should administer employee upskilling programmes to keep them in line with the ongoing business trends.

“Also, employees are more likely to showcase their best work in a company that attends to their development needs. Upskilling can help employees bridge the skills gaps through continuous professional development,” Kirti said.

Sharing views on gender equality at work, Dhananjay Samarai, director HR, The Leela Gandhinagar, said that a culture of equality and inclusivity is a powerful tool to drive innovation and growth in any organisation.

Speaking on the current trend of virtual hiring and post-COVID work from home culture, Atma Godara, HR Manager, Netflix, said, “The hybrid working model, virtual onboarding and online meetings - once sporadic words, have now become quotidian.” He dwelt on the advantages of virtual employment and remote working, including the ability to hire best talent from any corner of the world and more productive remote workers when there is no need for micro-managing or setting working hours.

Vice-chancellor of AdtU, Narayan Chandra Talukdar, said the pace with which the business concepts are fast evolving, coupled with growth of the Indian economy, has also brought forward with it new operative challenges, which the industry needs to address.

