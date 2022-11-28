25 Ukrainian soldiers hospitalised after bus crash in Latvia
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 28-11-2022 02:01 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 02:01 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
Twenty-five Ukrainian soldiers and an Estonian soldier were hospitalised after their bus collided with a truck in Latvia, Estonian public broadcaster ERR reported on Sunday.
The coach travelling from Tallinn to Riga was chartered by the Estonian army, and its driver was killed in the Saturday evening crash, ERR said. It did not say why the Ukrainian soldiers were in Latvia.
The crash was one of several that occurred along the road on Saturday as ice and snow made driving hazardous, Latvia's public broadcaster said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
2 associates of forest brigand Veerappan released
Delhi: Fire Brigade rescues eagle tangled with 'Manjha'
Meltwater Champions Tour: Indian GMs Praggnanandhaa, Erigaisi lose in opening round
Meltwater Champions Tour Finals: Erigaisi posts first win; Praggnanandhaa loses
Meltwater Champions Tour Finals: Praggnanandhaa secures first win; another loss for Erigaisi