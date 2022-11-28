Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for thyroid hormone deficiency drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 13:01 IST
Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for thyroid hormone deficiency drug
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Levothyroxine Sodium injection, used to treat thyroid hormone deficiency.

The company's US-based unit has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the medication, the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.

Levothyroxine Sodium injection is indicated for the treatment of myxedema coma. The drug will be manufactured at the company's injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara.

According to IQVIA data, Levothyroxine Sodium injection had annual sales of USD 45.2 million in the US market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global
4
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022