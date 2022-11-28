Food-tech venture Pluckk records $5mn annualised revenue run rate in October

Pluckk, a Mumbai-based farm-to-fork fruits and vegetable player, has clocked a USD 5 million annualised revenue run rate in October, making it one of the fastest growing D2C brands in the fruits and vegetable category, the company said on Monday.

Since its launch in January this year, Pluckk - the foot-tech venture owned by Fruveggie Tech Pv Ltd - has seen its customer base cross 1,00,000, it said in a statement.

After Mumbai and Bengaluru, it is planning expansion in Delhi NCR and would go to Pune and Hyderabad next year.

''Tie-ups with major eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Dunzo and Swiggy, Zepto and Reliance signature stores have been a major driving factor to the growth,'' the statement said.

Pluckk works with a network of 1000+ farmers and offers a range of 250+ products of essentials, exotics and pan-ready meal kits.

The company has plans to raise funding in the next 12 to 18 months and enter into newer geographies, it said without giving details.

Pratik Gupta, CEO and co-founder of Pluckk said, ''The urban Indian upwardly mobile consumer today looks at health and lifestyle benefits in everything they consume. Around one-third of the online fresh produce, the market is going to be driven by lifestyle-oriented brands in the next 5 years.'' ''We at Pluckk identified this fast-growing unaddressed white space and aim to provide customers with the highest quality fresh food options in formats which will complement their lifestyle needs. We are extremely delighted to witness the successful response we have received by growing from USD 1 million to USD 5 million in just around nine months of our operations''.

Pluckk's differentiator, according to the statement, is quality - safe, hygienic, ozone-washed, traceable, ethically grown farm-to-fork fresh food options in formats that solve lifestyle needs.

The company recently raised USD 5 million in seed capital funding from Exponentia Ventures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)