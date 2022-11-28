Betafi raises USD 1.3 mn in pre-seed funding

Betafi, user research platform, on Monday said it has raised a sum of USD 1.3 million, about Rs 10 crore, in a funding round led by Together Fund.

The amount raised will be used towards development of its products and services, the company said in a statement.

''Betafi has raised USD 1.3 million in pre-seed funding led by Together Fund, Entrepreneur First, and Titan Capital with participation from Nir Eyal and founders from leading companies such as Razorpay, Pine Labs, Snapdeal, Livspace, and others,'' it said.

User research still involves a fair amount of logistics, Arjun Arora, CEO and co-founder, Betafi said adding his company saves up to 30 per cent of the total research time and effort in development of new products.

Betafi with UX research helps product teams to conduct user interviews and usability tests to validate their ideas, designs, beta software, and websites.

