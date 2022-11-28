Left Menu

Two killed after coal-laden truck rams into tractor in Rajasthan's Baran

Two farmers were killed and two others injured after a speeding truck loaded with coal rammed into their tractor trolley on NH27 in Baran district on Monday, police said.The impact of the accident, which occurred near Bansthuni village in Bhanwargarh police station limits, was such that the tractor trolley split into two, the police said.

Two killed after coal-laden truck rams into tractor in Rajasthan's Baran
Two farmers were killed and two others injured after a speeding truck loaded with coal rammed into their tractor trolley on NH–27 in Baran district on Monday, police said.

The impact of the accident, which occurred near Bansthuni village in Bhanwargarh police station limits, was such that the tractor trolley split into two, the police said. Bhanwargarh police station SHO Phralad said four farmers from Modi village were travelling in a crop-laden tractor trolley to the district mandi when a speeding truck loaded with coal rammed into it from behind. The impact of the crash pushed the tractor trolley over the divider into a 20-ft deep roadside field, splitting it into two.

Balu Jatav (55) and Satish Kirad (38) died on the spot, he said.

Two other farmers -- Ramjilal and Ravi -- suffered injuries in the accident. Ramjilal was discharged after primary medical care. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their family members after post mortem, the officer added. The driver of the truck has been detained and a case lodged against him. The vehicle has also been seized, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

