Left Menu

No evidence of a 'data leak': WhatsApp spokesperson

"The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a 'data leak' from WhatsApp," the WhatsApp spokesperson said. The spokesperson has also said the purported list is a set of phone numbers -- and not "WhatsApp user information".

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 20:57 IST
No evidence of a 'data leak': WhatsApp spokesperson
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A spokesperson of instant messaging and voice-over-IP service WhatsApp on Monday said there is no evidence of a 'data leak' from WhatsApp. Evidently, Mashable India, a digital media platform, has reported that according to a recent allegation from Cybernews, someone managed to hack into WhatsApp and acquired the personal information of almost 500 million users, which is now purportedly for sale. "The claim written on Cybernews is based on unsubstantiated screenshots. There is no evidence of a 'data leak' from WhatsApp," the WhatsApp spokesperson said. The spokesperson has also said the purported list is a set of phone numbers -- and not "WhatsApp user information".

In this development, Cybernews Chief Editor Jurgita Lapienyte had also tweeted, "There's no evidence WhatsApp has been hacked. The leak might be a scrape but that doesn't mean it's any less dangerous for the affected users." Mashable India had reported that an actor allegedly advertised the sale of over 487 million WhatsApp users' personal information, including their cell numbers on a hacker site.

The listing states that the user data comprises 32 million US users and comes from 84 other nations including Egypt, Italy, Saudi Arabia, France, and Turkey.The stolen phone numbers can be used for impersonation, phishing, and other fraudulent operations. Whatsapp's parent company Meta has not yet replied to this update.As per Mashable India, the WhatsApp user database from the US is being sold for $7,000 which is much higher when compared to rates of user data from the UK and Germany which costs $2,500 and $2,000, respectively. Reportedly, it's intriguing that no user profiles from India are on the list. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022