European shares rise as China COVID optimism lifts mood

Among economic cues, investors will be watching for German inflation data for November - expected to decline from the month before - later in the day, as well as final November consumer confidence data for the euro zone.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 13:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Energy and healthcare stocks led European shares higher on Tuesday, following a strong handover from Asia where sentiment was boosted by speculation that China could ease COVID-19 curbs after recent protests.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0805 GMT. The index marked its worst session in almost two weeks on Monday on protests in China and worries about COVID curbs hitting economic growth in the world's second-largest economy. Asian shares rallied strongly as they looked to a press briefing from China's health officials to ramp up bets that the recent public unrest might prompt an earlier loosening in COVID-19 restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

