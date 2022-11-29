Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic medication

Drug firm Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution in the American market. The company's product, a generic version of Mylan Specialty's Perforomist Inhalation Solution, is indicated for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). As per IQVIA MAT September 2022 data, Formoterol Fumarate Inhalation Solution had estimated annual sales of USD 268 million in the US.

