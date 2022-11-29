Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 16:45 IST
TVS Motor rolls out 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom)
Representative Image
Two and three-wheeler major TVS Motor Company on Tuesday rolled out its 2023 Special Edition of its popular motorcycle 160 4V Apache RTR equipped with a host of features.

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition in pearl white is priced at Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and available at its dealerships across the country.

The 2023 TVS Apache RTR160 4V Special Edition comprises of new pearl white colour, dual tone seat, adjustable clutch and brake levers, rear radial tyre among many others.

The motorcycle is powered by a 159.7 cc, oil-cooled, fuel injected engine and mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The special edition variant comprises a 'lightweight bullpup muffler' enhancing the RTR exhaust, increasing the power-to-weight ratio with one kilogram weight reduction.

''...we are delighted to introduce the new 2023 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Special Edition, offering a new refreshed colour option with uniquely colour coordinated black and red alloys, a lightweight bullpup exhaust and an array of exciting features,'' TVS Motor Company, head-business premium Vimal Sumbly said.

''The new special edition is a testament to our commitment towards providing world-class products and redefining the definition of performance motorcycling,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

