China's C919 narrowbody jet receives regulatory nod for mass production

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 17:02 IST
C919 narrowbody jet Image Credit: Wikipedia
  Country:
  • China

China's aviation regulator has issued a production certificate allowing for the mass production of the homegrown C919 narrowbody jet, manufacturer Commercial Aviation Corp of China (COMAC) said on Tuesday.

The C919, a rival to the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle jet families, had received a type certificate in September declaring the model safe to fly but each individual jet manufactured had needed a separate sign-off from the regulator upon production.

