Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens higher; Tesla leads gains in growth stocks

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens higher; Tesla leads gains in growth stocks

The Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, as Tesla led gains among beaten-down growth shares, amid some hopes that public unrest in China could lead to a quicker easing of COVID-19 curbs by its government.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.7 points at the open to 33847.8. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 3964.19​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 10.5 points, or 0.10%, to 11060.018 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022