Left Menu

5 people injured after truck overturns on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway

At least five people were injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned near a bridge on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtras Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said.The accident took place at around 5 am near Bhumkar Chowk close to Navale bridge, they said.The truck was coming from Satara side when it overturned. More than 20 people were injured in that accident, police earlier said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-11-2022 08:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 08:40 IST
5 people injured after truck overturns on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway
  • Country:
  • India

At least five people were injured when a truck in which they were travelling overturned near a bridge on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at around 5 am near Bhumkar Chowk close to Navale bridge, they said.

''The truck was coming from Satara side when it overturned. As per primary information, four to five people were injured and they have been shifted to a hospital,'' inspector Jayant Rajurkar from Sinhgad Road police station said.

On November 20, at least 24 vehicles were damaged after a truck lost control on the downward slope of the Navale bridge and caused a pile-up. More than 20 people were injured in that accident, police earlier said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022