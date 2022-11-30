Left Menu

Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, passes away at 64

He was the 4th Generation member of the Kirloskar Group which started in 1888. Kirloskar Group manufactures pumps, engines and compressors and other related products.

ANI | Updated: 30-11-2022 08:51 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 08:51 IST
Vikram S Kirloskar, Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, passes away at 64
Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor passed away on Tuesday at the age of 64. "We are extremely saddened to inform the untimely demise of Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor on 29th November 2022," a company statement informed about the demise.

"At this time of grief, we request everyone to pray that his soul rests in peace. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Last respect can be paid at Hebbal Crematorium, Bengaluru, on 30th November 2022 at 1 pm," the statement added. The statement did not mention the cause of death.

Vikram S. Kirloskar was the 4th Generation member of the Kirloskar Group which started in 1888. Kirloskar Group manufactures pumps, engines and compressors and other related products. He was President of the industry body Confederation of Indian Industry during 2019-20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022