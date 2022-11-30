Woxsen University pledges to become India's First Net-Zero Campus by 2030

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): Woxsen University believes in executing things today to create the future of tomorrow. Woxsen University signs the MoU with Amplus Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Asia's leading distributed energy company providing clean-energy solutions across the world for the commissioning of 1 Megawatt (MW) solar power generation project (Phase-1) at its 200-acre campus.

Praveen. K. Pula, Founder & Chancellor of Woxsen University emphasized, "Woxsen University is the first educational institution to have pledged to achieve Net-Zero status by 2030. The first phase of 1 MW Solar power generation will be commissioned by March 2023 and this will be our stepping stone towards renewable energy sources in line with our core objectives of sustainability and environmental responsibility." "We have made a concrete plan to become Carbon Neutral by 2026 and Net-Zero by 2030. And, the key step towards that is the kick-start of Phase-1 of Solar power generation project at Woxsen campus. With the three phases in pipeline over next 4 years, we will probably create the largest solar power generation capacity of 4 MW at any educational institution in the country," added Vishal Khurma, CEO, Woxsen University.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Law. With 100 Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

