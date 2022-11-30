Left Menu

Hope to come out with updated national design policy before August 15 next year: DPIIT Secretary

The government on Wednesday sought views from the industry about the existing national design policy and aims to come out with an updated policy before August 15, 2023.The National Design Policy was approved by the government in February 2007.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 11:42 IST
DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
The National Design Policy was approved by the government in February 2007. Its objectives include promotion of Indian design through a well-defined and managed regulatory, promotional and institutional framework; and setting up of specialised design centres or innovation hubs for different sectors.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry, and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Anurag Jain said that an updated policy will be good for the country.

''We need to probably update our policy and before August 15, 2023. We should try to come out with an updated design policy,'' he said at industry body CII's India Design Summit.

He also suggested to the industry body to create a small group and recommend possible changes in the policy.

PM Gati Shakti initiative is transforming the way infrastructure is planned and designed in the country, he added.

On October 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gati Shakti - National Master Plan aimed at developing integrated infrastructure to reduce logistic costs.

All logistics and connectivity infrastructure projects, entailing investment of over Rs 500 crore, are routed through the network planning group constituted under the PM Gati Shakti initiative.

Over 1,900 layers have been added in the PM Gati Shakti portal, Jain said, adding it is helping in reducing the time taken for the preparation of detailed project reports.

