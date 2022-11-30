REUTERS NEXT-Bank of Korea ready to readjust tightening pace, going by data
- Country:
- Korea Rep
South Korea's central bank is ready to readjust the pace of its policy tightening to respond to an economic slowdown and a slumping property market, the bank's governor told the Reuters NEXT conference on Wednesday.
But Rhee Chang-yong declined to say whether the Bank of Korea would stop raising interest rates before the U.S. Federal Reserve, though he added that it was now better able to take into account domestic factors than before. The Bank of Korea, which was among the first central banks of major economies to start raising rates in August last year, has lifted the benchmark rate by a total of 275 basis points from a record low figure of 0.5%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- Rhee Chang-yong
- Bank of Korea
- U.S. Federal Reserve
ALSO READ
South Korea's Yoon, China's Xi to hold summit in Bali -Yonhap
Soccer-Son unsure if he can play in all of South Korea's games
South Korea's Yoon says Saudi Arabia is key partner for economy, energy security
South Korea's Yoon calls for strong sanctions following North's ICBM launch
South Korea's leader suspends Q&A with reporters amid media row