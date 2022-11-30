Left Menu

Sterling edges up as focus on Powell speech, euro zone inflation

Meanwhile sterling rose 0.25% to a session high versus the euro at 86.23 pence, after data showed euro zone inflation cooled off by more than expected in November, reinforcing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month. The pound touched a three-month high of $1.2153 against the dollar on Nov. 24, having recovered from a trough at the end of September in the aftermath of Liz Truss' mini-budget.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 16:43 IST
Sterling edges up as focus on Powell speech, euro zone inflation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sterling rose against the dollar on Wednesday following three days of losses, and headed for its largest monthly gain since 2020, despite Britain's persistently gloomy economic outlook. At 1028 GMT the pound was up 0.48% against the dollar at $1.20100. Meanwhile sterling rose 0.25% to a session high versus the euro at 86.23 pence, after data showed euro zone inflation cooled off by more than expected in November, reinforcing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.

The pound touched a three-month high of $1.2153 against the dollar on Nov. 24, having recovered from a trough at the end of September in the aftermath of Liz Truss' mini-budget. It's risen 4.6% in November, its biggest one-month gain against the dollar since July 2020.

But fears of a lengthy UK recession are still weighing on sentiment, with the pound down 11% this year. Market players are pondering the Bank of England's (BoE) next move, with the Monetary Policy Committee, the BoE's rate-setting body, expected to increase rates by 50 basis points < IRPR>, with a lesser 25% chance of a 75 basis point hike according to Refinitiv data.

"We're keeping a close eye on the BoE, but soon the focus will shift to the state of the real economy," said Simon Harvey, head of FX analysis at Monex Europe. The central bank has been hiking rates since late 2021 to try to bring down soaring inflation without damaging the economy too much in the process.

"I think that migration of investors focus to that will start towards the end of the year, leaving upside in the pound rather limited unless there is a substantial improvement in risk conditions." FX traders remain focused on a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, due in Washington at 1830 GMT on the economic outlook and the labour market.

"We're primarily looking at how the dollar will trade given Powell this evening. FX markets will likely take the cue of rates," said Harvey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022