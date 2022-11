Amazon Launches Mission GraHAQ- a Series of First-of-Its-Kind Street Plays to Create Awareness Around Safe Online Shopping Practices

Delhi, India – Business Wire India Amazon India today announced the launch of ''Mission GraHAQ''- a multi-phase campaign on consumer education and awareness through street plays (Nukkad Naataks). With this campaign, Amazon aims to proactively interact with online shoppers on ground zero and reiterate its commitment towards greater customer trust and choice in a growing ecommerce sector. In the first phase, the street plays will be organised across 100+ cities and towns in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Delhi.

Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy at Amazon India said, ''One of Amazon's leadership principles is customer obsession, and our efforts are focused on creating a trustworthy and convenient customer experience. With the ecommerce landscape rapidly growing, through this initiative, we want to reinforce customer trust and choice. We are going the last mile to engage and educate our customers on their rights and duties in various local zones and gather feedback in real time. The use of street plays also adds the essence of novelty and Indian-ness in this outreach.'' Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India in his message said, ''The rise in digital penetration and growth of ecommerce across the country is a welcome sign of progress and prosperity. As online shoppers in India increase, it is important to ensure their rights are protected to have a safe and trustworthy shopping experience. I am pleased to learn about Amazon's consumer awareness and education campaign—'Mission GraHAQ' to educate and empower consumers through street plays. I am sure the audience will have an interactive experience and come back being more informed on their rights and duties.'' The street plays will commence in Tier 1 cities, but will primarily focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and towns where a certain level of hesitancy still exists to shop or pay online. Performed by artists in open marketplaces, each of these plays will be 8-12 minutes in duration, followed by an audience feedback session. The plays will touch upon available avenues of grievance redressal, duties of online shoppers, ways of safe online payments and aspects of product information. A unique initiative thus far by any ecommerce company in the country, the plays will be enacted in local languages/dialects to maximise the impact and outreach on-ground.

About Amazon India Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalised recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)