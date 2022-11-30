Left Menu

Fiscal deficit touches 45.6 pc of full-year target in October

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 17:15 IST
The government's fiscal deficit at the end of October touched 45.6 per cent of the full year budget estimate, as per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday.

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit -- the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was Rs 7,58,137 crore during the April-October period of 2022-23.

In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 36.3 per cent of the budget estimates of 2021-22.

For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.61 lakh crore or 6.4 per cent of the GDP.

