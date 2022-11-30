Fiscal deficit touches 45.6 pc of full-year target in October
- Country:
- India
The government's fiscal deficit at the end of October touched 45.6 per cent of the full year budget estimate, as per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Wednesday.
In actual terms, the fiscal deficit -- the difference between expenditure and revenue -- was Rs 7,58,137 crore during the April-October period of 2022-23.
In the corresponding period last year, the deficit was 36.3 per cent of the budget estimates of 2021-22.
For 2022-23, the fiscal deficit of the government is estimated to be Rs 16.61 lakh crore or 6.4 per cent of the GDP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 7
- 58
- 137
- Controller General
ALSO READ
Scamsters conspiring to impersonate CBI director dupe person of Rs 79 lakh
KKR release 16 players, Rs 7.05 crore at disposal for IPL mini-auction
E-comm firms sale grew 25% to Rs 76,000 crore during festive season YoY basis:Redseer
CBI books Rotomac Global in Rs 750 crore bank fraud case
Tamil Nadu: Gold worth Rs 7 lakh seized at Trichy airport